Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $67,269,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2,112.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,032,000 after buying an additional 584,337 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

