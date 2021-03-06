Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Corteva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

