Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post $41.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.69 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $37.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $185.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.61 billion to $189.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $196.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $189.55 billion to $201.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Shares of COST opened at $317.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $276.34 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

