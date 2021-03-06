COTI (COTI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $53.87 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $171.30 million and $53.87 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.08 or 0.00462608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00068635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00077692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00083692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00051114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.00466596 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

