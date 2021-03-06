COVER Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.91 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.80 million and $10.91 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One COVER Protocol token can now be purchased for $579.79 or 0.01180849 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.12 or 0.00462561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00068287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00077474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082689 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.94 or 0.00466278 BTC.

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,345 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,026 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

