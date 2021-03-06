Covesting Hits Market Cap of $6.48 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Covesting has a market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $153,168.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.51 or 0.00762614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00026536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00031257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00043464 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

