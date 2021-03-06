CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Update

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the January 28th total of 24,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.40. 120,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.75. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.68.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

