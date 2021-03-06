Cream (CRM) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $63,515.96 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,613.19 or 1.00133064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.25 or 0.01018048 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.79 or 0.00427995 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00309075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00081051 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00039214 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005935 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.