Cream Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.24 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for $131.31 or 0.00265511 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $80.93 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.43 or 0.00459885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00068317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00077619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00083178 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00457606 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

