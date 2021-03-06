Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $123.75 on Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for approximately $123.75 or 0.00260341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $76.28 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.57 or 0.00466132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00068504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00078491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00084318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00051214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.94 or 0.00460603 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

