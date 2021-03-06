Cred Hits One Day Volume of $791,583.00 (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Cred coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cred has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $791,583.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.62 or 0.00755604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00031172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00043446 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

