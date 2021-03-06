Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 40.1% This Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $11.16 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $5.67 or 0.00011596 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,986.68 or 1.00138997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00038709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00081327 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

