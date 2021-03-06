Credits Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69,908.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $69,908.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

