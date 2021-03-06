Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) versus Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) Head-To-Head Review

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nostrum Oil & Gas and Crescent Point Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Point Energy 0 4 7 0 2.64

Crescent Point Energy has a consensus price target of $5.61, suggesting a potential upside of 28.99%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas -520.92% -9.77% -1.43% Crescent Point Energy -166.19% 4.03% 1.85%

Risk & Volatility

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and Crescent Point Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $322.13 million 0.00 -$989.93 million N/A N/A Crescent Point Energy $2.51 billion 0.92 -$778.70 million $0.54 8.06

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. The company operates proved and probable reserve of 138 mmboe. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

