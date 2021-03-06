CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 730,400 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the January 28th total of 971,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CRH. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CRH by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CRH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CRH by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

