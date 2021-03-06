Critical Analysis: ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) vs. RYB Education (NYSE:RYB)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and RYB Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01% RYB Education -40.89% -57.53% -14.13%

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of RYB Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ATA Creativity Global and RYB Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A RYB Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and RYB Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 9.11 -$17.56 million N/A N/A RYB Education $182.28 million 0.48 -$2.43 million $0.05 60.80

RYB Education has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Risk & Volatility

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RYB Education has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RYB Education beats ATA Creativity Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. It also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 100 directly operated and 250 franchise kindergartens; and 6 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. RYB Education, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

