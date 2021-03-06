Critical Analysis: Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) vs. Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Datadog and Electronic Arts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 1 11 10 0 2.41 Electronic Arts 0 12 14 1 2.59

Datadog currently has a consensus target price of $111.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.04%. Electronic Arts has a consensus target price of $153.34, suggesting a potential upside of 15.64%. Given Datadog’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Volatility & Risk

Datadog has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datadog and Electronic Arts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $362.78 million 69.00 -$16.71 million ($0.15) -548.00 Electronic Arts $5.54 billion 6.89 $3.04 billion $4.76 27.86

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Datadog shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog -1.39% 0.38% 0.23% Electronic Arts 23.51% 17.85% 12.11%

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Datadog on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. It also provides advertising services; and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. It has a strategic partnership with KLab Inc. for game development and operation. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

