Critical Comparison: Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) & Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Netlist’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $1.67 million 15.71 -$12.04 million N/A N/A Netlist $26.10 million 14.97 -$12.45 million ($0.08) -23.50

Summit Wireless Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Netlist.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Summit Wireless Technologies and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Netlist 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summit Wireless Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 82.54%. Netlist has a consensus price target of $0.90, suggesting a potential downside of 52.13%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Netlist.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -791.48% -407.13% -181.74% Netlist -16.13% N/A -30.99%

Volatility & Risk

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Wireless Technologies beats Netlist on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, DRAM products, and other component products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

