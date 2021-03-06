Critical Review: Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) & Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Corvus Gold and Maverix Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Maverix Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71

Corvus Gold currently has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 431.07%. Maverix Metals has a consensus target price of $7.35, indicating a potential upside of 56.38%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Maverix Metals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Maverix Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Maverix Metals $33.24 million 19.86 -$7.67 million $0.06 78.33

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Corvus Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MacMillan Minerals Inc. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

