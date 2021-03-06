Critical Survey: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) vs. Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Third Point Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $511.30 million 0.59 $28.64 million $0.95 11.32 Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 1.03 $200.62 million N/A N/A

Third Point Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Insurance and Third Point Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.64%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Third Point Reinsurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Third Point Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance 3.38% 4.29% 0.95% Third Point Reinsurance N/A 2.86% 1.13%

Summary

Third Point Reinsurance beats Heritage Insurance on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 522,442 personal residential policies; 2,533 commercial residential policies; and 6,970 commercial general liability policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.