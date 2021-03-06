Critical Survey: Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) & Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Iterum Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $1.52 million 634.01 -$56.05 million ($1.84) -12.82 Iterum Therapeutics $40,000.00 4,573.41 -$103.13 million ($7.10) -0.21

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Iterum Therapeutics. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iterum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Iterum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals -4,656.63% -77.47% -52.27% Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -179.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Iterum Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 2 10 0 2.83 Iterum Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 222.85%. Given Iterum Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iterum Therapeutics is more favorable than Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals beats Iterum Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1. It also develops entinostat with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in a Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma or microsatellite stable colorectal carcinoma; and with Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in Phase Ib/II clinical trials to treat patients with HR+ and HER2- metastatic breast cancer. In addition, the company develops SNDX-6352, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic graft versus host disease; and as a monotherapy and in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab), which is completed Phase Ib dose trials for the treatment of solid tumors. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Merck KGaA and Pfizer. It also has collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; clinical trial agreement with Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

