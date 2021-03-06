CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $1,585,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 957,522 shares of company stock worth $192,831,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $183.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.49 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

