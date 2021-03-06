CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Lowered by Charles Lim Capital Ltd

Charles Lim Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,292 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 17.5% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Charles Lim Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of CrowdStrike worth $158,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 113.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 51.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. FBN Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 957,522 shares of company stock valued at $192,831,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded down $9.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,437,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,457. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.01. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of -381.49 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.