CrowdWiz (WIZ) Trading Down 27% Over Last Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 32.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $828,609.50 and $544.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 27% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.70 or 0.00558372 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,369,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,068,924 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

