Crust (CRU) Trading 37.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $18.53 or 0.00038718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market cap of $30.09 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000696 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 395.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

