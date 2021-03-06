Cryptaur (CPT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $90.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.41 or 0.00768518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00043587 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,980,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

