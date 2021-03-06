Crypto Sports (CSPN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $595,747.41

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $595,747.41 and approximately $5,423.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.