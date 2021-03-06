Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.83 Million

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 163.9% higher against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and $155,686.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.76 or 0.00772397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00043212 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

