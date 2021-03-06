CryptoBonusMiles Achieves Market Cap of $533,313.04 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $533,313.04 and $12,991.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00766527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00027047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043910 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

