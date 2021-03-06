Cryptopay Price Tops $0.0321 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $53.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.66 or 0.00777248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.