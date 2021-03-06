CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.61% of CTS worth $172,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CTS by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CTS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CTS by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 35,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CTS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

