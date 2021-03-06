CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 599,900 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the January 28th total of 414,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CTS by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. CTS has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.79.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

