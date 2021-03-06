Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Cubic worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,536,000 after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Cubic by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $69.10 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -531.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

