Curve DAO Token Price Reaches $1.97 on Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00004141 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $475.22 million and $124.06 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.00754540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00031261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,446,721,219 coins and its circulating supply is 240,752,047 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

