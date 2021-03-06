Curve DAO Token Trading Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00004209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $501.05 million and approximately $108.91 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00774652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00030623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,446,983,562 coins and its circulating supply is 241,360,737 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.

