Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 77.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Insiders sold 34,803 shares of company stock worth $953,354 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $900.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

