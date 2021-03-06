CUTcoin (CUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.95 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $14.95 million and approximately $482.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.23 or 0.00278206 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002066 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013035 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 134,845,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,845,270 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.