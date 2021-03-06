CUTcoin Hits Market Cap of $14.14 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $14.14 million and $586.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00058102 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00285097 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002130 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012759 BTC.

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 134,793,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,793,178 tokens. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

