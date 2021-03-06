CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $70.63 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

