CWV Chain (CWV) Hits Market Cap of $6.39 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $5,517.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.11 or 0.00466425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00068591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00078705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00085041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.47 or 0.00458809 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

