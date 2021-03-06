CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

