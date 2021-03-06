CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,610,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 28th total of 27,620,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,614,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytoDyn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,104,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $5,822,290.73. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CytoDyn stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,604,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,690. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.28. CytoDyn has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that CytoDyn will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb extension study for HIV as monotherapy, rollover study for HIV as a combination therapy, Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV, Phase Ib/II trial for triple-negative breast cancer, and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

