D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,993 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

BATS EFG opened at $98.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

