D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $210.76 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.56 and its 200 day moving average is $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,451,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.