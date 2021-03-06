D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $269.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $304.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

