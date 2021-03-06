D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $1,131.01 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,276.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,098.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.88 billion, a PE ratio of 720.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

