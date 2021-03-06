D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,650,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,608,000 after purchasing an additional 206,967 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1,365.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 154,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $4,929,658.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

