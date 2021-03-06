D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 36,694 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 138.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,694 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,523,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $80.87 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

