D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 8,896 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

