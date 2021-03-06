D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX opened at $91.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

